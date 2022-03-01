International law’s failure to halt Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reflects hegemony wielded by powerful nations

The ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine has captured the spotlight in the past weeks, with condemnation pouring from all corners. However, Russia seems least concerned and is going on a rampage, capturing major cities of Ukraine.

International organisations and nations have registered their outcry. For instance, the United Nations Secretary-General’s [UNSG] statement reflected the gravity of the crisis: the UNSG termed the whole crisis as a ‘…moment of peril’.

Nevertheless, attempts to halt Russia’s unabated attack appear futile. The unilateral sanctions of the US and its western allies targeting Russia have made very little inroads in terms of deterring Russia’s attitude. The United Nations [UN] Security Council failed to pass an effective resolution courtesy the Russian veto.

States are, moreover, reluctant to pre-empt any measures as Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that “anyone who would consider interfering from the outside – if you do, you will face the consequences greater than any you have faced in history”.

Because of the ideological split, States are less eager to intervene as they did in previous instances, namely, Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan, among others.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, criticised the lackadaisical mindset of the UN as “international inaction over Russian aggression in Ukraine would fuel the rise of instability and authoritarianism around the world”.