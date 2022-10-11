International models participate in campaign against female foeticide in India

Holding placards, 25 models of different nationalities gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday as part of a campaign against female foeticide organised by a Haryana-based talent management agency, Rubaru.

Displaying a placard that read “don’t suffer in silence”, Maitri Monali Pradhan, a 19-year-old participant from Orissa, representing India in the pageant, shouted “beti bachao beti padhao” which literally means “save girl child, educate girl child”, in unison with models from various countries including Kenya, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Russia.

“This concept is new for these international models but they are trying to understand it and create awareness about it,” said Pradhan.