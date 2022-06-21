International Yoga Day: Ayush Ministry does not recognise Yoga & Naturopathy as medicine system

On a day when people all over the world are celebrating International Yoga Day – which is considered the biggest cultural import to the world from India – it has come to the fore that the Modi government which boasts “Yoga diplomacy” at international arena, does not recognise Yoga and Naturopathy as the medicine system at home.

The duplicity of the Modi government was revealed when Ayush Ministry on May 19 this year, in a reply said that since Yoga and Naturopathy are drugless, hence do not qualify to be regulated – and recognized.

The Ayush Ministry which was created by the Modi government in May 2014 by transforming the Department of AYUSH into a full-fledged Union ministry responded to Doctor Girish Patil who had filed a petition in the Bengaluru High Court, seeking regularisation and recognition inclusion of Yoga and Naturopathy as a medicine system.

“Regarding the inclusion of BNYS qualification in the second schedule of the Indian Medicine Central Council (IMCC) Act, it is informed since Yoga and Naturopathy are drugless systems the same can be considered as the Indian system of medicine and hence not included in the second act of the IMCC act. However, a Bill regarding regularization and standardizing the education is under consideration in the ministry,” reads the response sent by the Ministry of Ayush.