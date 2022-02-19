Internet suspension for quelling protests cost India $4.7 bn; 14,280 hrs shutdown ordered between 2019 & 2021

Modi government resorted to large scale shutdown of internet connections to quell protests by people against its policies adopted between 2019 and 2021 is now well known, but what is little known is that the internet suspension was effected for 14,280 hours during this period which cost India about $4.7 billion, apart from human rights violations that the orders constituted due to which people suffered invaluable loss. The frequent internet suspensions have led to India even being referred to as the shutdown capital of the world. Only Myanmar and Nigeria did more economic damage with self-inflicted wounds which were to the tune of $2.8 billion and $1.5 billion respectively in 2021 while India lost $582.8 million.

Moreover, the government of India does not even maintain a database of instances of internet shutdowns, the “Input for OHCHR report on internet shutdowns and human rights” recently submitted by the Internet Freedom Foundation of India to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for human rights has mentioned. While mentioning this fact the report pointed out that the internet shutdowns were used by the Government of India to prevent individuals from collectivizing against decisions of the government as was evident when the internet was disrupted during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act or those against farm laws.

This is despite the fact that the government has not conducted any analysis on whether internet shutdowns improve law and order concerns. Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Department of Telecommunications have admitted to the Standing Committee of the Parliament on Communications and Information Technology that the Union Government has not even examined whether internet shutdowns improve law and order.