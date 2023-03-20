Interpol Takes ‘Mehul Bhai’ Off the Red Corner Notice

Mehul Choksi, a diamond merchant of Indian origin, and since 2017 a citizen of the Caribbean islands of Antigua and Barbuda, has filed an affidavit in the country’s High Court claiming he was abducted and tortured by agents of the Indian government in May 2021.

It was already accepted by the Antigua and Barbuda Police and the Dominican judiciary that Choksi was in fact kidnapped from Antigua and taken to Dominica against his will.

This could be the first time since Indian independence that the Government of India has, directly or indirectly, been accused of indulging in gangsterism abroad in an overseas court. India, however, is not named as a defendant.