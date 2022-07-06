Introduction of resolution in US Congress on Stan Swamy’s death significant, but will it sway Modi govt?

The introduction of a resolution in the US Congress commemorating the life of rights defender and Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy on his first death anniversary and seeking an independent investigation into his death is a matter of disgrace for the Modi government which only a week back had signed a statement along with other G7 member nations to protect human rights.

Earlier, some US-based human rights organisations including USICRF had objected to misuse of State power. The USICRF had also suggested designation of India as “a country of particular concern”. This had led the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) terming the report’s observations as not just “biased and tendentious”, but also “misrepresentation reaching new levels”.

The manner in which the accusations were rejected by the MEA only strengthened the impression that the Modi government thinks that it has every right to trample human rights and no power on earth should have the audacity to challenge this.

There is little doubt that the MEA will become equally proactive and lobby to ensure that the resolution is not discussed in the US Congress, which would inflict incredible harm to India’s claim of adhering to democratic ethos.

Juan Vargas, a Congressman from the US state of California, introduced the resolution along with Representatives Andre Carson and James McGovern. Significantly, the move coincides with the first anniversary of 84-year-old Swamy's death in police custody.

Vargas, a Democratic Party Congressman, on Tuesday spoke at a webinar titled 'Persecution of Religious Minorities and their Defenders in India: Commemorating Father Stan's Death in Custody'.

UK MP Neale Hanvey, MEP Alviina Alametsa (EU), Senator David Shoebridge (Australia), and UN Special Rapporteur Mary Lawlor addressed the event.

“I am appalled by the abuse Father Stan faced while in custody. No one who fights for human rights should face such violence and neglect," Vargas said while addressing the event.