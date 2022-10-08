Invest Rajasthan Summit concludes with renewed commitment to MSMEs
As curtains came down on the summit and CM Ashok Gehlot renewed the state's commitment to MSMEs, Rahul Gandhi said in Karnataka that Congress was not against corporates but against monopolies
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, speaking on the concluding day of the two-day 'Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022" asserted his government's commitment to the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. He said the sector contributes significantly to India's total GDP and the government's objective is to raise this contribution to 50 per cent in the coming years.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, asked to comment on Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani's presence at the summit yesterday, said Congress has nothing against corporates but was against cronyism and monopolies. Rajasthan, he said, does not have a differential or special policy for different industrialists. He was answering questions at a press conference in Karnataka, his third during the month-long Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Rajasthan chief minister in his address said that the state's GDP had increased by Rs 3 lakh crore in three years. It now stood at Rs 12 lakh crore, making the state a suitable destination for investments in various industries.
“We believe that with a strong MSME sector, we will have higher employment. Due to our sustained efforts in developing infrastructure, policies and incentives, Rajasthan has become an emerging hub for MSMEs. These MSME entrepreneurs will become big industrialists of tomorrow,” he added.
He said the state implemented the MSME Facilitation Act in 2019 and the policy provided for relaxation of five years in approvals and inspections. Tourism sector was given the status of an industry, he pointed out.
During her address at the event, Shakuntla Rawat, Rajasthan’s Minister for Industries, said, “The MSME sector is a vibrant sector of the Indian economy and most of the industries in the state, including those like textiles, crafts, mining, agriculture, food processing, metals, and footwear, fall in this category.”
Earlier, the day started with a panel discussion on ‘Growth Strategies of MSMEs’, demonstrating the synergy between the MSME sector, sustainable manufacturing practices such as ZED, and newly emerging technological trends, such as Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Robotics, Cloud Computing and Blockchain etc.
Delivering the keynote address, chief secretary Usha Sharma said, “MSMEs globally represent 95 per cent of the companies and contribute to about 60 per cent of all employment generated. Rajasthan has proactively taken many initiatives including the launch of MSME 2022 policy to lay the foundation for a future-ready MSME sector.”
The panel discussion was followed by an experience-sharing session, during which several industrialists participated. They included Abhinav Banthia, managing director, Manu Yantralaya Pvt Ltd; Deep Kapuria, chairman, The Hi-Tech Group; Sameer Gupta, CMD, Jackson Group and M Ponnuswami, CMD, Pon Pure Chemicals. The discussion was based on how a sustainable and carbon-neutral industrial ecosystem can be created by MSME Policy 2022, RIPS 2022, and Solar Policy.
Veenu Gupta, additional chief secretary in charge of industries and commerce, gave a summary of the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022 and thanked the participants and stakeholders.