Invest Rajasthan Summit concludes with renewed commitment to MSMEs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, speaking on the concluding day of the two-day 'Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022" asserted his government's commitment to the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. He said the sector contributes significantly to India's total GDP and the government's objective is to raise this contribution to 50 per cent in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, asked to comment on Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani's presence at the summit yesterday, said Congress has nothing against corporates but was against cronyism and monopolies. Rajasthan, he said, does not have a differential or special policy for different industrialists. He was answering questions at a press conference in Karnataka, his third during the month-long Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rajasthan chief minister in his address said that the state's GDP had increased by Rs 3 lakh crore in three years. It now stood at Rs 12 lakh crore, making the state a suitable destination for investments in various industries.

“We believe that with a strong MSME sector, we will have higher employment. Due to our sustained efforts in developing infrastructure, policies and incentives, Rajasthan has become an emerging hub for MSMEs. These MSME entrepreneurs will become big industrialists of tomorrow,” he added.