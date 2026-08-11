IPL player Abhishek Porel denied bail after arrest on rape charges
Complaint of sexual relationship on false promise of marriage, criminal intimidation leads to arrest
Abhishek Porel, Bengal wicketkeeper-batter who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, was arrested late on 10 August night by the police in Hooghly district on allegations of having sexual relations with a woman on the promise of marriage, police said. Porel, a promising name in Indian cricket who has made appearances for India A, has been remanded to police custody for three days after his bail plea was rejected on Tuesday, 11 August.
A case has been registered against Abhishek under multiple sections of the BNS and IT Act, including Sections 69, 311, 318, 66 and 72, according to the Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunar Bhushan Singh.
A medical student from Karnataka had, on 23 June, lodged a complaint against Abishek at the Mogra Police Station in Hooghly alleging that the cricketer had established a sexual relationship with her on the false promise of marriage and subsequently subjected her to assault and criminal intimidation. The complaint was filed by the woman and her mother.
The woman alleged that she and Abhishek were in a relationship for three years and had even travelled abroad together. However, differences surfaced around one-and-a-half years back, after which she alleged that the cricketer began distancing himself. She further alleged that Abishek had promised to marry her but later backed out.
Abhishek, who was in Bengaluru when the complaint was filed in June, denied the allegations. “I am playing well now, so such things are coming up,” he told the media. “The IPL has just ended. I am now busy with my family.''
Incidentally, this is the second instance in a year when a young cricketer has been charged with similar offence. Yash Dayal, a U.P. pace bowler who played for India was slapped with criminal cases involving allegations of rape and sexual exploitation last year. The left arm pacer, who had been dealing with legal scrutiny following two distinct First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in different states, was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2026 season though he didn’t play any match.