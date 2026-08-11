IPL player Abhishek Porel denied bail after arrest on rape charges

Abhishek Porel, Bengal wicketkeeper-batter who plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, was arrested late on 10 August night by the police in Hooghly district on allegations of having sexual relations with a woman on the promise of marriage, police said. Porel, a promising name in Indian cricket who has made appearances for India A, has been remanded to police custody for three days after his bail plea was rejected on Tuesday, 11 August.

A case has been registered against Abhishek under multiple sections of the BNS and IT Act, including Sections 69, 311, 318, 66 and 72, according to the Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunar Bhushan Singh.

A medical student from Karnataka had, on 23 June, lodged a complaint against Abishek at the Mogra Police Station in Hooghly alleging that the cricketer had established a sexual relationship with her on the false promise of marriage and subsequently subjected her to assault and criminal intimidation. The complaint was filed by the woman and her mother.