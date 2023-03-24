Is Adani bigger than India's people and Parliament, asks Priyanka Gandhi
We never bowed down in front of a cowardly, power-hungry dictator like you, she added
Responding to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as the MP of Wayanad, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi questioned the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets.
"Narendra Modi, your sycophants called the son of a martyr prime minister a traitor, Mir Jafar," she said, referring to BJP's Sambit Patra calling Rahul Gandhi the "Mir Jafar" of Indian politics.
"One of your Chief Ministers asked who is Rahul Gandhi's father. Following the custom of Kashmiri Pandits, a son wears a turban after his father's death, maintaining his family's tradition. Insulting the whole family and the Kashmiri Pandit community, you asked why they don't keep the name Nehru, in the parliament. But no judge gave you a sentence of two years. Did not disqualify you from the Parliament…. Rahul ji like a true patriot questioned Adani's loot," she wrote.
She added that Rahul Gandhi raised questions on Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. "Has your friend Gautam Adani become bigger than the country's parliament and the great people of India that you were shocked when his loot was questioned?"
"You call my family dynastic, but remember that this family watered India's democracy with their blood, which you are trying to destroy. This family raised the voice of the people of India and fought for the truth for generations. The blood that runs in our veins has one specialty. We never bowed down in front of a cowardly, power-hungry dictator like you and will never bow down. Do whatever you want," she concluded.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines