Is Bengaluru dying?

Regulators and builders did not respect nature, encroached upon low-lying areas and changed the land use and its contours, says civic evangelist V. Ravichandar. “We have a challenge because our storm water drains have been concretised and lakes have silted up. Besides, old Bengaluru was designed for 75 mm per hour peak rainfall while the city now receives between 125 mm and 150 mm per hour peak rainfall,'' he argued.

The ESG which works with environmental and social initiatives across the world has been filing cases against lake encroachments. An ESG report claims that while Karnataka has about 40,000 lakes and thousands of kilometres of canals; over 10,000 lakes have been lost in recent decades. Bengaluru has over 400 lakes, and according to authoritative estimates about 200 lakes have been lost, or are suffering from serious encroachments.

“For a city which boasts of its heft in science and technology, it is ironical that it should fail so miserably in urban planning.” Given that Bengaluru sits on a plateau and has three valleys, the landscape and topography should have been studied in greater detail, feels Rao. “The new neighbourhoods have infinity pools and fancy penthouses besides 2-3 levels of car parking but they have failed to take care of the drainage systems inside the apartments. These drains are concretised and there is no space for the water to percolate,” she adds.

While the nexus between the real estate developers, builders, government, politicians and the bureaucrats is quite evident, the city's Master Plan had not anticipated the erratic weather conditions or the boom in construction. Besides there are multiple ‘parastatals’, parallel bodies like the Bangalore Development Authority, the Karnataka Industries and Areas Development Board, Bangalore Metropolitan Regional Development Authority and so on which have little functional coordination. Ravichandar also points out that the old city has SWDs which are more robust than those in new areas like Outer Ring Road.

"If you want to see the results, bring down the buildings of very influential people in the city. This was how Surat was cleaned up after the plague. The then administrator S.R. Rao first demolished buildings of five influential people and others saw that they had no chance. In Bengaluru demolitions to remove encroachment were initiated five years ago, but when they reached some influential areas, they stopped and people forgot all about it,” recalls Ravichandar.