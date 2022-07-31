Is India a Police State? Supreme Court says both yes and no

What the court appears to be indicating is that we are behaving as a police state though we are a democracy. A few days after this, the Supreme Court in another bench sent down a judgment which has validated the Enforcement Directorate's near-unlimited powers in attaching properties and detaining people. This judgment undid a previous Supreme Court judgment which was in favour of individual liberties.

Now, once again, the individual facing money laundering allegations can be jailed and, once jailed, will find coming out impossible even without conviction because of a reversal of the burden of proof. This is similar to the condition, also validated by the Supreme Court, in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA where people once jailed on suspicion can forget about being released.

Several other laws, and I have written about this often, also reverse burden of proof onto the accused. Possession of beef, the ban on interfaith marriage between Hindus and Muslims, possession of narcotics and so on also have similar conditions.

In all of these laws, the balance of power is in favour of the State. The individual, who is much weaker than government, is presumed to be equal or even more powerful. This is of course not the case in reality, which is why the jailing of political opponents and dissenters and activists is wrong before they have been convicted.

India has never settled into one particular trajectory and our history shows that we have always flirted with being a police state though our constitution points us the other way. We have taken on and let go of laws that restrict liberty and give all but absolute control over individuals’ lives to the State. We take them on because of some fear and the desire of the State for control; we let them go (like we did TADA and POTA) because we realise that the State misuses this absolute authority.