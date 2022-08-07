Is it possible to celebrate August 15 without reflecting on August 5?

Independence Day on August 15 this year is a significant milestone in the nation’s history. But since the year 2019, another date in August has cast its shadow on August 15. It is now impossible to celebrate the Independence Day without a pause for reflection on August 5, 2019.

That is the day in 2019 when the Indian government triumphantly ‘revoked’ Article 370 and truncated the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. New Delhi took advantage of the fact that the J&K Assembly was in suspended animation. No consultations were held and the Assembly was dissolved.

It is also worth reminding ourselves that all this was achieved through subterfuge. The Amarnath Yatra was abruptly suspended on the pretext of an imminent terror strike. Large number of security forces were rushed to secure the state and political representatives of the state were placed under ‘unwritten’ house arrests.

The plans would have been put in place long before August 5, 2019. Article 370 was after all always in the crosshair of the RSS and the BJP. It was however difficult to believe that even a BJP government would carry it out. A large section of Indians believed that Article 370 of the Constitution was irrevocable. But they were proved to be wrong.

All talks of Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat were forgotten. Promises India made in 1947 to Muslim-majority Kashmir were dishonoured, ironically by those who invoke Lord Ram and consider promises sacrosanct.

They made a mockery of the foundation of ‘Ram Rajya’ and ‘Raghukul Reeti’ that promises once given must be honoured even at the cost of one’s life (Praan jaaye par vachan na jaaye). Exactly a year later the foundation of the Ram Temple was laid even as the foundation of secularism shook.