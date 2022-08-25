Is it time to do away with governors, often acting disgracefully as Centre’s stooges?

Under the RSS-BJP rule, the meaning and spirit of federalism is being routinely violated by those serving as governors in many parts of the country. Such individuals clearly think nothing of making unjustifiable interventions which hinder the functioning of democratically elected state governments.

The Constitution discusses about the powers and duties of the governor elaborately. From Article 153, several provisions are incorporated by the framers of the Constitution with the proclaimed purpose of ensuring healthy Centre-State relation.

However, the political agenda of those who run the show at the Centre has often undermined the novel scriptures attached to the governors’ office. Their tendency to centralise everything often turn the governors as just an instrument to impose their wishes.

The makers of the Constitution envisaged the governor to perform the role of a meaningful link between the Centre and the states. Mutual understanding and respect between governments at the Centre and the state is an ideal situation that helps both the entities.

However, the RSS-controlled ruling dispensation at the Centre is in a frenzy to overshadow everything held sacred in our federal structure. For them, the states and the state governments are to be treated as inferiors who exist just to execute their whims and fancies.

Such a situation has created tedious challenges in the realm of Centre-state relations.