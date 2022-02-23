Is it too much to expect Modi govt to put people first in efforts to rebuild country once pandemic recedes?

In this scenario, the only way out seems to be adoption of human-centred recovery measures that put people first.

The three-day forum convened by ILO to discuss the issue has explained it thus: “Putting people first means achieving universal social protection, the best line of defence against shocks of all kinds and critical to a just transition”.

The situation has become miserable for women, in particular, all over the world, and India is not an exception, as they face rising unemployment and shoulder most of the burden for care. Without a social safety net and decent job opportunities, many women will not be able to re-enter the workforce.

Social security for the poverty stricken need to be strengthened and widened since the poverty estimates prior to the pandemic are no longer valid. COVID-19 crisis and subsequent lockdowns and disruption in the economy pushed millions of middle class people below poverty line, but they are not able to get even food under the Food Security Act.

Job market conditions are also very bad, and it remains difficult for the workforce to return to their jobs. Majority of the workforce is also not covered under any of the social security measures.

There is no employment guarantee scheme in urban areas, and allocation for schemes for rural areas such as MGNREGA has actually been cut by 25 per cent in the Union Budget 2022-23, at a time when demand for jobs is on the increase.

Lives and livelihoods are thus reeling under great stress, and people could get relief only if Modi government puts people at the centre of all the planning. COVID-19 has proved beyond doubt that if we cannot protect health, we cannot protect the economy.

Pro-corporate policies can only benefit a handful of the rich, as we have been witnessing in India, but not the entire population.

A strong healthcare system and full coverage under social security net will be the only answer to the present predicaments.

(IPA Service)

Views are personal