Is security of MLAs more important than common women? Opposition slams Maharashtra's Shinde govt

The BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) Maharashtra government came under fire on Sunday after media reports emerged that the vehicles purchased from Nirbhaya fund--meant to be spent for safety and security of women citizens--were being used to provide police escort to MLAs and MPs of the Eknath Shinde faction who have been given Y-Plus security by the state government.

Instituted in 2013, the Nirbhaya Fund is given by the Centre to the states to implement schemes related to women’s safety.

Slamming the chief minister Eknath Shinde-led coalition government, Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “Is the security of the ruling MLAs more important than saftey of common women citizens? Should these MLAs be called ‘Abla MLAs’ now? It is appalling and outrageous to see the Nirbhaya Fund which is meant for the Nirbhayas of Maharashtra , being used for security of MLAs.”

Sawant's jibe alluded to "abla naari" (helpless woman), a phrase used frequently in the Hindi cinema of the previous century.

The Mumbai Police had in June procured 220 Boleros, 35 Ertigas, 313 Pulsar motorcycles and 200 Activa two-wheelers using the Rs 30 crore corpus that it had received under the Nirbhaya fund. “After the vehicles were procured in June, they were distributed to all 97 police stations, cyber, traffic and coastal police units in July," an official said.