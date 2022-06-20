Is writing off loans to AJL a crime by the Congress, asks MPCC chief Nana Patole

"We will not remain silent. Rahul Gandhi leads by example and also leads from the front. We will stand by his side and we are determined to ensure that truth prevails.

Asked about prospects of Rahul Gandhi taking over the mantle of Congress President, Patole said, “ whether he will be the party president or not remains to be seen but there is no doubt that he will be an excellent party president. he is patriotic to the core, understands national and public interest and has a good grasp of the country's economic and growth trajectory. He has worked very hard to restructure and revitalise the party organisation.

The ED appears to be working under the influence of the BJP. The Supreme Court has asked institutions like ED to abide by the limits of their jurisdiction because why else would it entertain a private complaint against Rahul Gandhi, the only one among the over five thousand cases it has registered?

Denying charges that there is no inner democracy in the Congress, Patole pointed out that on the contrary Rahul Gandhi had initiated organisational elections in the party. The criticisms voiced by the G-23 group also shows that different voices are allowed within the party.

Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, youth are being promoted in the party to energise the party organisation. Recalling his meetings with Rahul Gandhi, Patole claimed, "He wants us to present our views clearly to him. He loves it. He has generated excitement in the party and in us. There is an enthusiastic atmosphere in the Congress."

Pointing out that Congress had always supported National Herald and The Associated Journals Ltd., Patole wondered why writing off loans to AJL by the Congress should be deemed to be corruption. Congress leaders invested in National Herald and AJL, paid the workers, supported the newspaper in crisis --so where is the question of corruption? Rahul Gandhi or the Gandhi family has not received a paisa from AJL or National Herald, he pointed out. AJL, he added, never paid dividend to shareholders because it was not a commercial company set up for profit. And yet Rahul Gandhi is being maligned.