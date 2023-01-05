ISRO, Microsoft join hands to empower spacetech startups in India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Microsoft on Thursday announced a collaboration to fuel the growth of space technology startups in the country.



Through this tie-up, the space tech startups identified by ISRO will be on-boarded onto the aMicrosoft for Startups Founders Hub' platform, that supports startups at every stage of their journey-from idea to unicorn.



"ISRO's collaboration with Microsoft will greatly benefit space tech startups in their analysis and processing of vast amounts of satellite data for various applications, using cutting-edge methods like AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning," said S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO.



Through 'Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub', space-tech startup founders in India will have free access to the tech tools, and resources they need to build and run their business.