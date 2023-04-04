ISRO's reusable rocket mission boosts indigenous tech

As India moved a step ahead in getting its own reusable launch vehicle or reusable rocket with the country's space agency successfully completing the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX), the entire country rejoiced at this unique milestone with several firsts.



Barely 320 km away in Salem, Tamil Nadu, the joy of 'SonaSPEED' team knew no bounds that its 25kW quadruplex 'Brushless DC' motor was used in the helicopter hoist for lifting RLV LEX to 4.5 km altitude and releasing for autonomous landing at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR), Chitradurga, Karnataka in the early hours on April 2.



"The team at Sona College of Technology's electrical and electronics engineering department recommits to developing and delivering indigenous technology products for mission critical applications," Professor N Kannan, Head, SonaSPEED, Sona College of Technology, told IANS on Tuesday.