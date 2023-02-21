ISSF World Cup: Rudrankksh Patil wins individual gold in 10m air rifle at Cairo

Reigning world champion Rudrankksh Patil won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle competition of the ISSF Shooting World Cup on Tuesday, extending India’s dominance in the tournament.

India now has four medals in its kitty, including three golds.

World No. 1 Rudrankksh got the better of Germany’s Maximilian Ulbrich 16-8 in the gold medal contest. Rudrankksh also topped the ranking round with a total score of 262.0, with Ulbrich scoring 260.6.