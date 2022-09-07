It doesn’t behove medical practitioners to let politics override scientific temper

The World Medical Association’s Second General Assembly adopted what came to be known as the Declaration of Geneva in September 1948 with a view to uphold the dignity of medicine and ensure commitment to the healthcare of the people. The declaration highlights a physician's dedication to the humanitarian goals of medicine, which was especially relevant in view of the ‘medical crimes’ which had just been committed in German-occupied Europe.

As per this declaration, the doctor commits and declares: ‘I solemnly pledge to dedicate my life to the service of humanity; I will maintain the utmost respect for human life; I will not permit considerations of age, disease or disability, creed, ethnic origin, gender, nationality, political affiliation, race, sexual orientation, social standing or any other factor to intervene between my duty and my patient’.

The medical professionals have to identify with the society and social concerns at every step. Dr. Rudolf Virchow, considered to be the father of pathology, stressed that “If medicine is to fulfill her great task, then she must enter the political and social life”.

He believed in the concept that 'medicine is a social science', and that physicians must work on behalf of the poor. This means the physician must be sensitive to various issues of the society.

Besides the study of normal structure and working of the human body, that is anatomy and physiology, in medicine doctors have to learn the factors for causation of disease and the abnormality produced in the structure and functioning of the body. It is only after this elaborate study that one learns the art of treating someone.

However, prevention of disease forms the core of the curriculum throughout. Therefore, in medicine, one has to learn about the social determinants of health which include economic stability, employment, housing, poverty, food security, education, neighbourhood environment, healthcare access etc. Basic needs like clean air, clean drinking water, adequate sewerage facilities are essential to promote good health.

A physician must engage on these issues if the Declaration of Geneva is to be put into practice ideally.

It is to the credit of medical profession that it raised a voice against female foeticide and informed the public about the harmful effects of smoking and alcohol. Several doctors risk their lives by going deep into the areas of conflict to serve the sick and the infirm. Many doctors have also rendered yeoman’s services in natural and manmade calamities.