It is imperative to have policies that propel gender equality movement forward in India

March 8 is commemorated as International Women’s Day [IWD]. The history of IWD is linked to women protesting for their rights as workers and thereafter receiving official recognition through this day from the United Nations [UN] in 1975.

Each year, women’s movements in India mobilize on critical concerns impinging on women in the country. The UN has declared the theme for 2022 as “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” with a specific focus on climate change issues and women’s leadership, and contributions to mitigate climate change problems and build resilient societies.

Oblivious to women’s rights issues and climate change concerns, most people and companies selling cosmetics, gadgets, holidays, beauty treatments flood print, digital and social media, thanking women for the sacrifices they make or for breaking male bastions. At both ends of the spectrum of this acknowledgement, there is a reinforcement of what industry, society and families want of women.

The rules of the game are not what women set for themselves. Among many such commercial messages, advertisements and online videos, we have come across an early video entry by Prega news (a home pregnancy testing kit company).

Prega news’ viral ad campaign, which has already garnered over 56.33 lakh views on YouTube, celebrates Women’s Day with a short 3.27-minute video with the hashtag #SheCanCarryBoth. The video grapples with motherhood and employment choices, which is a vexed question given the declining women’s labour force participation in India.