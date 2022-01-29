It is imperative to salvage the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar for the Indian Republic

While Lokmanya Tilak gave the electrifying slogan "Swaraj is my birthright" and stirred the whole nation to rise against British rule, Mahatma Gandhi said in 1921 that the Republic is the birthright of Indians.

The familiar narrative associated with Gandhi is that he envisioned 'village republics' and on many occasions, he spelt it out. What he wrote in the 'Harijan' on July 26, 1942 is worth quoting: “My idea of village swaraj is that it is a complete republic, independent of its neighbours for its own vital wants, and yet interdependent for many others in which dependence is a necessity”.

While doing so, he also conjured up the vision of India as a Republic.

It is fascinating to trace Gandhi’s insights on the Republic of India and place them in the context of the constitutionally-enshrined provision defining the republican character of our country.

In fact, the idea of the Republic of India owes its origin to our leaders who demanded it even before the freedom struggle gained momentum. Now, while Mahatma Gandhi is being vilified, with no-holds-barred attacks on him by some leaders adhering to Hindutva, and the top leadership of the country is turning a deaf ear to it, we need to unearth his vision of India as a republican country animated by values of secularism and religious pluralism.