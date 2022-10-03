It is not concerning, but we need to pick ourselves: Rohit on death overs bowling

India's death overs bowling woes is not a concern but the team does need to improve its execution at the back end of the match, said skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday.



Invited to bat, India posted a massive 237 for 3 but South Africa recovered from a disastrous start to take the game deep before eventually falling short by 16 runs as the hosts claimed their first win over the Proteas in a T20 series at home.



"The team wants to play and bowl in a certain way and we want to give them that confidence. Yes, we have not bowled well at the death in the last five or six games. We are doing the same to the opposition as well," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.