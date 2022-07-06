"It is time to switch to sustainable alternatives to plastic," says Dia Mirza

Wood and metal cutlery

During her shoots and while travelling, Dia carries her own steel and bamboo cutlery set and says, "During my recent shoot for 'DhakDhak', we travelled extensively across Himalayan terrain. It is during times like this that I am particularly mindful of not littering, and using sustainable alternatives to plastic cutlery and disposable plates."

Her cutlery set contains multiple spoons, forks and fabric napkins and she refuses to use plastic in any form while travelling.

Insulated travel mugs and metal bottles

Says Dia, "On shoots and while travelling, it is easy to lose track of the plastic waste that is generated from coffee and tea mugs as well as plastic water bottles . I recommend insulated travel mugs and metal water bottles to everyone because they just make it so easy to cut down on plastic mindfully. " Plastic bottles are one of the biggest waste generators on the planet and Dia hopes more people can switch to greener options.

A greener kitchen

Dia once gave a tour of her kitchen on camera to demonstrate how to cut down on plastic. She says, "I shared how we use newspapers instead of plastic bags to line our bins. From the plate rack to storage containers and jars, every object in my kitchen is sustainable." Dia also recommends buying pulses, spices and rice from whole-sale shops and using steel containers and bags to carry them home. She says, "We must find ways to reduce our dependence on plastic packaging."