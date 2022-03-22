It would be a folly for Centre not to brace for Ukraine war’s impact on Indian economy

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has reiterated that the primary objective of the monetary would continue to be price stability. In an environment of unprecedented uncertainty and flux, maintaining stable price line could be a daunting task. All principal variables which would critically determine the curse of prices in the economy are gyrating wildly.

Take the price of crude oil in the global markets. It had crawled up from early $70 per barrel to as high as $140 per barrel only couple of weeks back. It now is hovering around $90 per barrel. The model predicting price line drifts has to take into account not just the price level in last, say, month but the troughs and highs in the recent context. Since the global price of crude will translate itself in the overall price level eventually, it is therefore tricky to estimate what the levels should be and then work on that figure.

It is, however, at best a kind of guesstimate that the RBI can reasonably base itself for formulating the monetary policy stance. It is learnt that the RBI works on a middle figure of between $80 to $85 per barrel for working out its inflation estimates and thus broadly fix the stance of its monetary policy. Going forward with a benchmark oil price is critically important. Oil prices will determine a whole series of variables.