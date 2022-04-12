It’s a Hindu temple, how will Hindu devotees feel: BJP MLA on Dharwad vandalism case

According to NDTV, BJP MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad West constituency in Karnataka, Arvind Bellad, said “It's a Hindu Temple...even if he is a Muslim Vendor how he needs to dress up.. wearing a skull cap with a beard, shaved his moustache and wearing a pajama...How will Hindu devotees feel.”

Bellad’s remarks came after Hindutva activists vandalised the pushcarts of Muslim vendors outside a temple.