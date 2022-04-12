It’s a Hindu temple, how will Hindu devotees feel: BJP MLA on Dharwad vandalism case
A BJP MLA said “It's a Hindu Temple. Even if he is a Muslim Vendor how he needs to dress up, wearing a skull cap with a beard, shaved his moustache and wearing a pajama. How will Hindu devotees feel”
According to NDTV, BJP MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad West constituency in Karnataka, Arvind Bellad, said “It's a Hindu Temple...even if he is a Muslim Vendor how he needs to dress up.. wearing a skull cap with a beard, shaved his moustache and wearing a pajama...How will Hindu devotees feel.”
Bellad’s remarks came after Hindutva activists vandalised the pushcarts of Muslim vendors outside a temple.
Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai said that his government won’t tolerate “if people take law into their hands”, and four out of the eight accused in the vandalism incident have already been arrested.
The incident took place on Saturday when Sri Ram Sene activists vandalised the pushcarts of watermelon vendors outside the Dharwad temple, since the vendors were Muslims.
NDTV reported that Congress leader Siddaramaiah had alleged that this was an attack “not just on Muslim traders, but also on farmers growing watermelon.”
