It’s imperative for govt to acknowledge that climate change and air pollution are inextricably linked

The alterations taking place in the natural world are becoming patently obvious to all of us. Erratic weather patterns, rising sea levels and melting glaciers due to climate change are reshaping societies across the globe, and this holds true for India too.

Global warming induced by human activity is predicted to be around 1.0°C over pre-industrial levels, with a likely range of 0.8°C to 1.2°C. If current trends continue, global warming will likely hit 1.5°C between 2030 and 2052.

Climate change has an impact on air pollution, and air pollution, in turn, has an impact on climate change. As a result, climate change may have an impact on local air quality. Thus, rising greenhouse gas emissions, as well as deteriorating air quality, have further exacerbated this problem.

This article examines the connection between air pollution and climate change, as well as the policy responses in India to this inter-connected problem.

Climate change and air pollution are inextricably linked. The main source of carbon dioxide, or CO2, emissions — the exploitation and burning of fossil fuels — is also a major source of air pollution.

Furthermore, many air pollutants contribute to climate change by influencing the quantity of incoming sunlight reflected or absorbed by the atmosphere, with some pollutants warming the Earth and others cooling it.

Methane, black carbon, ground-level ozone and sulphate aerosols are examples of short-lived climate-forcing pollutants (‘SLCPs’). They have a huge impact on the climate: after CO2, black carbon and methane are among the leading contributors to global warming.

The presence of ozone in the atmosphere has a warming influence on the climate; black carbon, combustion-derived particulate pollution, contributes to the warming of the Earth, whereas particulate sulphates serve to cool the Earth’s atmosphere.

Changes in weather patterns as a result of climate change may also have an effect on the movement, dispersion, deposition and production of air pollutants in the atmosphere.

Last but not the least, an increase in temperature, for example, will lead to an increase in the emissions of biogenic volatile organic compounds.