It’s imperative to address pandemic’s deleterious impact on school children on urgent basis

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said recently that the Indian economy’s recovery following the damage caused by the pandemic will spill over to the next decade.

Though some degree of economic recovery is happening in India as well globally, the pace is uneven. It has also posed new dangers to macro-economic fundamentals, particularly Inflation which has, strangely, become both demand and supply driven.

But one area where not much attention has been given is the impact of Covid on education, particularly school education. This is true of all countries, particularly the poor and emerging economies where the impact is more and correctives not forthcoming in an urgent manner.

The pandemic impacted working mothers, with millions of them forced to leave their jobs.

The learning losses measured in terms of money could be as high as $1.6 trillion world over annually, 0.9 per cent of world GDP. These could go up to as high as 2 per cent of GDP annually by 2040.

The pandemic, according to a McKinsey analysis, has also made the tough profession of teaching even tougher. Teachers remain under an unprecedented level of strain, exacerbated by shortages that have plagued school systems.