It’s imperative to provide social protection to the older generation

The World Social Report 2023 has called for concrete measures to support the greying population of the world amidst escalating pension and healthcare costs. It is urgent, since the number of people aged 65 and above are projected to more than double by the middle of the current century.

The study, published by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), has said that the rights and well-being of older persons must be prioritised in efforts to achieve a sustainable future. Countries can reap the benefits by giving everyone the chance to grow older in good health by promoting equal opportunities from birth.

It should also be recalled that the WHO had declared the present decade as the ‘Decade of Healthy Ageing’, but the world needs to step up efforts to achieve the goal by 2030.

India needs to take this report seriously because the share of the elderly in India is also growing fast and according to the National Commission on Population, it could reach 18 per cent by 2036, which was only 9 percent as per the Census 2011. Moreover, only 24 per cent of the workforce is now covered with one of the social security measures, and old age pension is too little to take care of the needs of the old age.

India is also going to be the world’s most populated country, housing the highest number of poor households in the world.