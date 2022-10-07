It’s Raining ‘Revdi’ in Gujarat

Congress national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil, who hails from Bhavnagar, locked horns with the prime minister on his claims. “The promised Kalpasar Yojana from Bhavnagar district, even more ambitious than the Narmada project, is nowhere in sight though more than a decade has passed since the announcement,” he pointed out.

“On 26 January 2012, at a public meeting in Bhavnagar you promised a Rs 425 crore ship building park; but the state-owned Alcock Ashdown ship builders was closed down. On 14 February 2014, a revamped Mahua port was promised, but it is nowhere in sight. Promises of making Mithi Virdi as a central port and Bhavnagar as a national plastic park also remain unfulfilled,” Gohil added.” The list of promises made and dishonoured is long, he says

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi pointed out, “The prime minister may claim to be a super achiever, but it has taken him 18 years to bring the first phase of the Ahmedabad metro to fruition.

“Who is responsible for the price escalation which rose from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 12,700 crore since the project report was submitted in 2004? The low salaries paid to metro train operators is another point,” Doshi said.

Under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal mission, the UPA government had provided five lakh crore rupees over ten years for 1,500 projects. Gujarat was given Rs 20,000 crore for BRTS, 108 Ambulance Service, new buses and sewage treatment, he pointed out. But long after the new buses were introduced, Gujarat government under Modi did not acknowledge JNNURM on the buses till the UPA government threatened to cut off the funding.

With elections round the corner and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) having joined the ranks of the challengers, Gujarat is now a three-legged race. The poll promises of Congress and AAP have further queered the pitch for the BJP. The Gujarat government headed by Bhupendra Patel has been pushed on the backfoot with both allies and government employees demanding their pound of flesh.