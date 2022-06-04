It's the triumph of the translator: Daisy Rockwell has done a remarkable job

When you read Daisy Rockwell’s translation of Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’, nowhere will you feel that it’s a translation, it’s a new work in itself.

I think I liked reading the book in translation a little too much. It is beautifully crafted, it is anti-establishment, anti-patriarchy and has finely shown how patriarchy affects a woman. What was most interesting was how it portrays a woman in her 80s, finally liberating herself, freeing herself from society’s expectations. It shows the pain of Partition, in a different sense this time, since it’s not about violence, but about a woman going back to meet her lover, her first husband whom she had to keep a secret in her heart all those years.

I’ve read a few pages of the original Hindi text as well, and I realised how many different techniques of translation Rockwell used. She hasn’t done a literal translation, but a literary translation of the content, the running emotions, and the book itself. I personally would recommend people to read the translation first, and then the Hindi version, because I believe the reader will find it more interesting then.