It’s time for SC to strike down sedition law, used by Modi govt to crush dissent as in medieval time

Two hundred and thirty years back, noted British-American author, political theorist and philosopher Thomas Paine was charged with sedition for publishing his treatise the Rights of Man in England. ‘Rights of Man’ severely criticized the monarchy, hereditary government and advocated social welfare measures for the poor. Paine’s criticism of the monarchy and the nobility and his belief in the sovereignty of the individual irked the ruling classes. He was sentenced to execution by hanging in abstentia for seditious libel.

In our times, seldom do we find expressions supporting monarchical forms of government and democracy, constitutionalism and popular sovereignty have emerged as the founding pillars of democratic societies. Paine was right, those who condemned him to the gallows were wrong.

More than two hundred years after Thomas Paine’s sentence, Britain decided to repeal the law of sedition in 2010 with the then British Minister for Justice Claire Ward saying: “Freedom of speech is now seen as the touchstone of democracy, and the ability of individuals to criticize the State is crucial to maintaining freedom.”

In our own legal edifice, the law of sedition found its way in Chapter VI of the Indian Penal Code. The colonial government, afraid of the emancipatory feelings in the Indian masses, used this section liberally to curb free speech and nationalist movement.

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak was one of the first victims of the amended law in 1898 followed by Mahatma Gandhi and a whole galaxy of freedom fighters.

Speaking at his own sedition trial, Mahatma Gandhi called Section 124A “The Prince among political sections of the Indian Penal Code, designed to suppress the liberty of the citizens.”