It's time IB had comprehensive, written history, says former RAW official Dulat

Former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and special director of the Indian Intelligence Bureau (IB) Amarjit Singh Dulat has said it is time the IB had a comprehensive history written with the help of a studious historian.



Dulat, a spymaster who is popular for his Kashmir links, said the major intelligence agencies in the world have a well-written history about their organisations and India requires such a written history.



"The history of IB, which has more than 100 years of legacy, should at least be laid down to educate the common man," Dulat said during a conversation on 'Spymaster As a Chronicler' with author and journalist N P Ullekh at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL) here.

Commenting that diplomacy is vital, Dulat said, "We have to talk more to enemies than our friends as it will help improve ties and change situations all of a sudden."