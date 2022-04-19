It’s time once again to guard against COVID; govt figures on fresh cases misleading

Though Agarwal said that the Centre has regularly emphasized the need for a robust reporting mechanism for monitoring state-wise cases and deaths on daily basis, there are many knowledgeable people who say that the India has always misreported about the cases.

For example, J P Muliyil, former head of the department of community health, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu has said, “For Delta, cases were 25 times what was reported. For Omicron, it’s at least 100, if not more. The government data is no way giving you an accurate picture.”

It is well known that tests are being conducted at a very low scale, and hence discovery of confirmed cases is low.

Let it be so. The people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and should not be complacent going by government data which put the active cases in the country at 11,860, with only one fresh fatality reported from Uttar Pradesh and daily positivity rate at 0.31 per cent while recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent. This data may give one an impression that it is not a major concern for the country at this moment.

However, this impression will mislead one to put off one’s guard against the pandemic, which in turn may prove costly as it is happening in several states and regions.

In Gurugram, the positivity rate stood at 8.78 per cent on April 13, after which daily testing was to be increased from 1,500 to a range of 3,000-4,000.

On April 14, the daily positivity rate shot up to 2.39 per cent in Delhi which increased to 4.42 per cent on April 17, and again 7.72 per cent on April 19 morning.

The cases are sharply rising in five states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Mizoram, Delhi and Haryana.

After the rise in cases in Gurugram and Faridabad, Haryana had to make wearing of masks compulsory in those cities along with districts of Sonipat and Jhajjar.

Even earlier, Uttar Pradesh government had also announced mandatory wearing of masks in six districts — Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat.

“It is essential that the states maintain a strict watch and take preemptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance remain important to treat the virus, its spread and evolution,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote in his letter to the states.