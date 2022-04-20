Jahangirpuri demolition: Ganesh Gupta says his shop was razed even when he had all papers

After the initial shock and hurt of seeing their shops and houses brutally razed to the ground during the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri’s C-block, people are now collecting themselves and the remains of what has been left. Some of them have shared that they had the required papers for their shops and structures and they tried to show it to the authorities too, but nothing helped. Ganesh Kumar Gupta is one of them.

This is the area of Jahangirpuri where communal violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.