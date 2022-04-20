Jahangirpuri: Mandir escapes demolition drive even as Masjid’s front gate destroyed; Muslims unhappy but calm

Days after communal clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri area in north-west Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday demolished the front gate and wall of a mosque located in C-Block even as a mandir located just 100 meters away from it in the same row escaped the wrath of bulldozers deployed to carry out the so-called anti-encroachment demolition drive.

It led many to wonder why the mandir was not touched by the authorities who took no time to demolish alleged illegal constructions, which included commercial as well as residential structures belonging to both the communities.

The administration claimed that by the time its bulldozers could reach the mandir, the officials present on the ground received a Supreme Court order to halt the demolition drive.

However, many who do not subscribe to this explanation given by officials of the NDMC and Delhi Police which was duly peddled by several television channels.

Some Muslims living in the area felt that the front of the masjid, had including its main gate and boundary wall, was “deliberately” demolished by the authorities even though the apex court had, meanwhile, issued a stay order against the drive.