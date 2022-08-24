‘Jai Maharashtra’ preferred over ‘Vande Mataram’

Bureaucrats in Maharashtra are a relieved lot after the state’s minister of culture backtracked from his earlier instruction that they greet people on phone with ‘Vande Mataram’. After a backlash the unnerved minister sheepishly declared that he had meant it merely as an optional greeting. Officials are clearly happy to go back to the traditional ‘hello’ or ‘Namaskar’.

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election in the 1970s, Bal Thackeray’s Marathi manoos issue had played itself out and Thackeray was floundering for something to electrify the masses with. So, when the Indian Union Muslim League opposed singing of Vande Mataram in municipal schools, Thackeray made it a poll issue to polarise voters.

But when culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar insisted that government officials greet each other over the telephone by saying ‘Vande Mataram’, Shiv Sena leaders owing allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray made it plain that they preferred the traditional greetings ‘Jai Maharashtra’ and ‘Namaskar’.

The lyrics of Vande Mataram were penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the backdrop of the Sannyasi rebellion in Bengal in his novel ‘Anandamath’ published in 1882; but it was first put to music and sung by Rabindranath Tagore. The Tagores were poets, writers and painters and had fiercely resisted the partition of Bengal in 1905. The image of India as Bharat Mata was first conceptualised and painted by Abanindranath Tagore, Rabindranath’s nephew, to represent Mother India.