'My ever-beautiful Jacqueline': Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends Holi greetings

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Monday, in a letter, wished Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Holi.

He started the letter with greetings for the media, his family, supporters and “haters” — wishing them on Holi and thanking them for "putting out his version" in the open.

He then went on to address the Bollywood actor. "I wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline, a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds," Sukesh wrote in his letter, released through his advocate.



"This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will got to all extent, for you my baby girl," he wrote.



"I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie," he added in his letter.