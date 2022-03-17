Jaipur Literature Festival set to arrive in the Maldives with JLF Soneva Fushi
The festival lineup for JLF Soneva Fushi in the Maldives boasts of bringing a global line-up of critically acclaimed authors, thinkers, and cultural leaders to the Maldives from May 13 to 22, 2022. A partnership between award-winning luxury hospitality company Soneva and Teamwork Arts, organisers of the iconic Jaipur Literary Festival, the 10-day festival is set to be a vibrant celebration of the arts, culture and performance, all taking place at Soneva Fushi—the original barefoot hideaway in the Maldives’ Baa Atoll.
With 30 speakers and authors already confirmed, the JLF Soneva Fushi line-up celebrates the theme of Slow Life, covering a fascinating spectrum of topics: from nation-building to the natural world, politics to poetry, fiction and filmmaking to hard-hitting journalism, and spirituality to scientific discovery. Held across 10 days and two weekends, the event will span exhilarating discourse across themes that include Film and Adaptations; Politics and the World Order; Science, Innovation and the Environment; Travel Writing; History; Fiction; Poetry; Music; Miniatures; and Food and Memory.
Speakers include award-winning British-Turkish novelist, Elif Shafak; Academy Award-nominated director, Mira Nair; best-selling author and politician, Shashi Tharoor; André Aciman, The New York Times bestselling author of Call Me By Your Name and Find Me; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Mahmood Mamdani, named amongst TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in the World; art critic and historian, B.N. Goswamy; acclaimed investigative journalist, Patrick Radden Keefe; Huma Abedin, former Deputy Chief of Staff at the US Department of State; Former Governor of West Bengal, Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi and a former diplomat, Gopal Krishna Gandhi; Pavan K. Varma, the writer and diplomat; Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author and Festival Co-Director Namita Gokhale; best-selling historian, and Festival Co-Director William Dalrymple; and diplomat and author, Vikas Swarup, whose novel Q&A became the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire on the big screen.
Each weekend, the programme will be dedicated to flagship events, including keynote addresses, gala dinners on the sand, sunset poetry cruises, live musical performances and film screenings at Cinema Paradiso. Weekdays at JLF Soneva Fushi will focus on more close-knit sessions and author discussions, as well as a range of engaging workshops where guests can unleash their own creativity, including creative arts and writing, Bollywood dancing and glassblowing. Throughout each day during their stay, guests can explore and indulge in everything that Soneva Fushi has to offer: be it pristine sandy beaches, tranquil turquoise waters, exquisite private villas, etc.
“We are so proud to host the first edition of JLF Soneva Fushi, which is also the first-ever Maldives iteration of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival,” says Sonu Shivdasani, CEO and Co-Founder of Soneva. Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, producer of the Jaipur Literature Festival, says, “It’s been a dream project to take JLF to Soneva Fushi in the Maldives. Our all-new edition will focus on climate crises, history, geology, fiction and film, alongside delectable cuisine and diverse music and poetry traditions, bringing together the best of world cultures in one place that includes the sun and the sea.”
