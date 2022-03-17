Jaipur Literature Festival set to arrive in the Maldives with JLF Soneva Fushi

The festival lineup for JLF Soneva Fushi in the Maldives boasts of bringing a global line-up of critically acclaimed authors, thinkers, and cultural leaders to the Maldives from May 13 to 22, 2022. A partnership between award-winning luxury hospitality company Soneva and Teamwork Arts, organisers of the iconic Jaipur Literary Festival, the 10-day festival is set to be a vibrant celebration of the arts, culture and performance, all taking place at Soneva Fushi—the original barefoot hideaway in the Maldives’ Baa Atoll.

With 30 speakers and authors already confirmed, the JLF Soneva Fushi line-up celebrates the theme of Slow Life, covering a fascinating spectrum of topics: from nation-building to the natural world, politics to poetry, fiction and filmmaking to hard-hitting journalism, and spirituality to scientific discovery. Held across 10 days and two weekends, the event will span exhilarating discourse across themes that include Film and Adaptations; Politics and the World Order; Science, Innovation and the Environment; Travel Writing; History; Fiction; Poetry; Music; Miniatures; and Food and Memory.