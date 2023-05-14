Jaipur serial blasts: SC to hear appeal of families of victims against acquittal of accused on May 17

“In spite of the case being of heinous nature, 71 persons losing their lives and 185 persons sustaining injuries, causing unrest in the lives of every citizen, not just in the city of Jaipur, but all across the country, we deem it appropriate to direct the Director General of Rajasthan Police to initiate appropriate Enquiry/Disciplinary Proceedings against the erring officers of the investigating team,” it had said.

The high court had said that it is difficult to hold that the prosecution had proved the guilt of the accused by adducing cogent and clinching evidence.

“The circumstantial evidence must be complete and incapable of explanation of any other hypothesis than that of the guilt of the accused and such evidence should not only be consistent with the guilt of the accused but should be inconsistent with his innocence. In the present case(s), the prosecution has failed to do so, resultantly, the Court is left with no alternative but to acquit the accused,” the order said.

The court had also observed that it may be true that if accused(s) in a heinous crime go unpunished or are acquitted, a kind of agony and frustration may be caused to the society in general and to the family of the victims in particular. However, the law does not permit the courts to punish the accused on the basis of moral conviction or on suspicion alone.

In December 2019, a special court awarded death sentence to four men namely Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Salman, Saifur and Mohammad Sarvar Azmi and acquitted another accused, Shahbaz Hussain.

While the state government challenged the acquittal of Shahbaz Hussain in the high court, the four awarded capital punishment filed an appeal against the trial court order.

