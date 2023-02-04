2019 Jamia case: Dissent is part of fundamental rights observes court while discharging Imam, 10 others

A Delhi Court on Saturday discharged former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, co-accused Asif Iqbal Tanha and nine others in connection with the violence that broke out near Jamia Millia Islamia University in December 2019.



The violence had erupted after a clash between Police and students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The FIR alleged offences of rioting and unlawful assembly - sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 332, 333, 308, 427, 435, 323, 341, 120B and 34 of IPC were invoked in the case.



Additional Sessions Judge Arul Varma at Saket district court discharged Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar, Mohd. Abuzar, Umair Ahmed, Mohd. Shoaib, Mahmood Anwar, Mohd. Qasim, Mohd. Bilal Nadeem, Shahzar Raza Khan and Chanda Yadav. However, it framed charges of unlawful assembly and rioting against one of the co-accused named Mohammed Iliyas.

However, Imam, who is also an accused under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the conspiracy case related to the 2020 North-East Delhi riots case, will continue to remain in custody.

Imam, Tanha and Safoora Zargar are also accused in the Special Cell's case alleging larger conspiracy behind the Northeast Delhi riots of 2020.