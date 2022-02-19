Jammu & Kashmir awaits Delimitation Commission's final recommendation

The Union Home Minister’s admission that normalcy has not returned to Jammu & Kashmir is poor consolation to the beleaguered people of the Union Territory. While arbitrarily downgrading the state into a UT in August 2019, the Home Minister had optimistically promised a new era of peace and prosperity. Statehood, he said, would be restored and elections would be held.

Two and a half years after the Home Minister’s promise, J&K is still grappling with political uncertainty, violence, militancy, declining economy, growing unemployment and skyrocketing inflation and human rights violations.

Parliament was informed this month that 541 militancy-related incidents had occurred in J&K since August 5, 2019. In a written answer, MoS Home Nityanand Rai informed that 439 militants, 109 security personnel and 98 civilians had been killed in these incidents. The violence had led to damages to private properties worth about Rs. 5.3 crore, he added.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) pegged unemployment in J&K higher than the national average and the worst among all states and UTs in India. The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK), the 85-year-old apex trade body, confirms that the economy has been in shambles since August 5, 2019.

Contrary to the rosy pictures and the bright future promised to the people, agriculture, horticulture, handicrafts, tourism, trade, small businesses and new start-ups are all in dire need of fresh capital infusion, it says. The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir (FCIK), a representative forum of industrial associations, predicted that 85% of the existing industrial units in the Valley might shut down by March 2022, if urgent and effective measures are not taken by the government. The situation remains far from hopeful in the middle of February.