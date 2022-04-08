Jammu & Kashmir: Targeted killings bely claims of normalcy

Even as the BJP-led government at the Centre claims normalcy has been restored in Kashmir, there seems to be no end to the targeted killings in the Valley.

In March 2022 alone Kashmir witnessed at least eight targeted killings creating fresh fears in the minds of the people. All those killed were Kashmiri Muslims. Among these three were Panchayat members.

Four people have been killed in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district alone including a special police officer (SPO) Ashfaq Ahmad, his brother, a civilian, Tajamul Mohiuddin Rather and an army man Sameer Ahmad Malla who was abducted from near his home and then killed.

An off-duty CRPF man was also shot dead in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Police said they have arrested the militant who killed him.

Last year too, there were several targeted killings. Many Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs and non-local labourers were among the targets. In March and April this year, there were several attacks on non-local labourers in South Kashmir by unknown gunmen.

The Budgam district which has largely remained free from militancy is now witnessing presence of militants. On March 3, 2022, three militants were killed in the Budgam district while among those attacked apparently by militants have just not been Panchayat members but policemen and soldiers as well while they were off duty.