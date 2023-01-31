Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed for the second day in a row
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked on Monday due to heavy rains and shooting stones at Panthyal in the Ramban district
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway continued to remain closed for vehicular traffic for the second day in a row, officials said on Tuesday.
Shooting stones and mudslides were triggered by heavy rain at several places between Panthyal, Chanderkot and Banihal in the Ramban district, the officials said. The highway was blocked on Monday for the same.
"Jammu Srinagar NHW still closed. People are advised not to take any journey on NH-44 till the restoration work is completed," Jammu and Kashmir Police Traffic police said.
“Intensity of shooting stones increases at Panthyal, Ramban on National Highway-44, which remains blocked. Wait for more updates. Travelling is highly unadvisable,” tweeted Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Zia on Monday.
Srinagar and the nearby areas were covered in a thick blanket of snow due to which the local traffic and the normal life of the area got affected, according to some locals.
The local people also claimed that the air traffic has also been impacted due to heavy snowfall in Srinagar.
The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.
Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir head for the rest of the country through this road.
