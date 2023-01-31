Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remains closed for the second day in a row

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway continued to remain closed for vehicular traffic for the second day in a row, officials said on Tuesday.

Shooting stones and mudslides were triggered by heavy rain at several places between Panthyal, Chanderkot and Banihal in the Ramban district, the officials said. The highway was blocked on Monday for the same.

"Jammu Srinagar NHW still closed. People are advised not to take any journey on NH-44 till the restoration work is completed," Jammu and Kashmir Police Traffic police said.