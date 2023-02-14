Jan Hastakshep condemns BBC IT 'survey', questions timing of investigation

Read the full statement here

With the ongoing income tax raids on BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai, for once Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved that he is not only a master of lies but also a man of his word. These raids come close on the heels of the recent two-part BBC documentary on Gujarat riots which it seems is costing dear to BBC now.

In the documentary the BBC reporter asks Mr Modi, the then chief minister of Gujarat - ‘If there was anything in reference to the riots which he thinks he could have done better’? The blunt answer she received was – ‘Yes, I think I should have managed the media like yours better.’

Journalism in the country has died a rapid death since the RSS-BJP government came to power in 2014. Nevertheless, the income tax raids on BBC are an unashamed assertion by the Modi government that it shall brook no opposition to it from any quarter, even if it is as big and powerful a media house as the BBC. This comes soon after Mr Modi’s government bought over another media house NDTV after it failed to pacify it by other means.

Question needs be asked – how come all financial irregularities were discovered only after the broadcast of the Gujarat riots documentary. There is now a history to such tactics by this government for the people to be swayed by alibies of these raids being just a survey. It is time that such highhandedness be opposed by those whose responsibility it is to guard press freedom.

Janhastakshep condemns the raids on the BBC offices and calls upon the larger journalism fraternity, democratic rights and other civil society organisations to give a resolute and immediate reply to such dastardly attack on press freedom by the Modi government.