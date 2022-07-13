Jan Sunvai in Bihar: Activists demand Judicial Commission to investigate murders of 20 RTI activists in Bihar

On July 12, 2022, in India, the first Jun Sunvai of its kind for deaths of RTIs activist was organised in Patna, Bihar. The Jan Sunvai was chaired by a jury consisting of eminent activist Aruna Roy (MKSS), Vinita Deshmukh (Journalist) and Amitabh Kumar Das (Former IPS). The public hearing was organsed jointly by National Campaign of People’s Right to Information (NCPRI), SAFAR, Jan Jagran Shakti Sangathan, Right to Food Campaign, Bihar and National Alliance of people’s movements (NAPM).

The murders of more than 20 RTI activists over the past ten years is a very disturbing trend in Bihar. The people who have been murdered were fighting for public causes and were pursuing transparency in the functioning of PDS, NREGA, Anganwadi Centers, Illegally operating clinics etc. Most of the RTIs were aimed at exposing the irregularities and corruption. The intimidation and harassment of RTI Activists should stop immediately, was the demand raised during the Jan Sunvai.

Families remembering their loved ones also raised a serious question of accountability of the government to serve justice. The death of RTI activists has exposed the lawlessness in Bihar with the highest RTI whistleblowers getting killed for asking questions to the state.

Family members also shared that police are helping the criminals in investigation and making all efforts to weaken the case. Often they bully the family members and witnesses to change their statements and give serious life threats. In such a situation family members of RTI whistleblowers are still living with fear.