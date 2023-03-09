Jay Shah felicitates Modi with a photo of Modi in the Modi stadium, Congress says 'height of self-obsession'

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a photo of Modi in the Modi stadium, earlier known as Motera stadium has drawn sharp reactions from Congress as well as netizens on Thursday.

While Congress called it "height of self-obsession", netizens took a swipe at Modi and the BJP, linking it to nepotism and dynasticism.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said,"Doing a lap of honour in a stadium you named after yourself in your own lifetime--height of self-obsession."