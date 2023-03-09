Jay Shah felicitates Modi with a photo of Modi in the Modi stadium, Congress says 'height of self-obsession'
Shah presented a framed artwork ahead of the start of the fourth and final test in the Border-Gavaskar series
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a photo of Modi in the Modi stadium, earlier known as Motera stadium has drawn sharp reactions from Congress as well as netizens on Thursday.
While Congress called it "height of self-obsession", netizens took a swipe at Modi and the BJP, linking it to nepotism and dynasticism.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said,"Doing a lap of honour in a stadium you named after yourself in your own lifetime--height of self-obsession."
Rajasthan Congress Sevadal, while takig a swipe at Modi's clamour in favour of 'meritocracy' wrote on Twitter, "Best gift award goes to the most competent and self-made man Mr Jay Shah."
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who was present in the stadium named after Modi, was also felicitated by the BCCI officials. Roger Binny, the BCCI president, first presented a framed artwork to commemorate the occasion followed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah felicitating Modi.
With this, Modi and Albanese also did a lap of honour across the ground to recognise the ’75 years of Friendship’ between the two nations.
Y Sathish Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation while sharing a picture of Modi being felicitated tweeted: "Jay Shah, S/o Amit Shah felicitated Modi in the Modi stadium with a photo of Modi!"
Another Twitter user wrote: "In a stadium named after himself, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was gifted a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then sat on a chariot taking a victory lap with a foreign dignitary. Oh and there will also be a cricket match!"
Taking a jibe at Modi, Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy, whose Twitter bio describes him as an "an Ardent Admirer of KCR" wrote, "Masterstroke in personal PR Stunt. Note: The Stadium has ‘Adani’ stand at one end too."
India is currently leading the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. However, according to cricket experts, India needs to secure an outright victory in the final Test to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship where they will be facing Australia in London from June 7 onwards. In the third test match, Australia beat India by nine wickets.
