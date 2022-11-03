Jharkhand CM skips ED summons, says he is neither afraid nor worried

Without naming the BJP, the Jharkhand chief minister said on Twitter on Wednesday, “The objective behind the attempt to harass me is to block the rights of tribals, backwards and minorities.” Feudal people deprived and exploited people to succeed, he said: "Our ancestors have not taught us to lose. They have taught us to fight and win."

While addressing his party workers, Hemant Soren said the rivals are “unable to accept that our government has done exemplary work for all sections of society”.

He cited the story of Eklavya from Mahabharata and said, "The people will respond to every conspiracy."

Meanwhile, the BJP has said he's acting out of "frustration" because "his corrupt government stands exposed".

