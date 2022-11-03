Jharkhand CM skips ED summons, says he is neither afraid nor worried
The ED had asked Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to appear for questioning at its regional office in Ranchi at 11 am but he did not go there.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday skipped summons issued by the Enforce Directorate to face questioning in connection with a case of alleged illegal mining, and is going to Chhattisgarh to attend a tribal programme instead.
The ED had asked Soren to appear for questioning at its regional office in Ranchi at 11 am but he did not go there.
"The ED has summoned me following a conspiracy. Come and arrest me if I have committed a crime instead of sending a summons for questioning.
I am neither afraid nor worried. Rather I am emerging stronger. If people of Jharkhand wish, opponents will not find a place to hide," Soren said while addressing JMM workers near his residence.
He said he will fly to Raipur to attend a Tribal Mahotsav' during the day, for which he had received an invitation.
The JMM executive president alleged that the BJP is making attempts to destabilise his democratically elected government ever since it was voted to power.
Without naming the BJP, the Jharkhand chief minister said on Twitter on Wednesday, “The objective behind the attempt to harass me is to block the rights of tribals, backwards and minorities.” Feudal people deprived and exploited people to succeed, he said: "Our ancestors have not taught us to lose. They have taught us to fight and win."
While addressing his party workers, Hemant Soren said the rivals are “unable to accept that our government has done exemplary work for all sections of society”.
He cited the story of Eklavya from Mahabharata and said, "The people will respond to every conspiracy."
Meanwhile, the BJP has said he's acting out of "frustration" because "his corrupt government stands exposed".
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines