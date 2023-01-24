Jharkhand: Leader of banned Maoist group killed in gunfight with security forces

An area commander of the banned People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), was killed in a gunfight between the members of the outfit and security forces in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Tuesday.

The encounter took place at around 11.30 pm on Monday in Thakurgaon police station area of the district, some 40 kilometres from the state capital.

The deceased was identified as Vishal Sharma alias Vishal Sahu, who was wanted in several cases and was active in Budmu, Thakurgaon and other areas, Ranchi Rural SP Naushad Alam told PTI.