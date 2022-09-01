Jharkhand: Political uncertainty anywhere is undesirable, say former CECs

Former Election Commissioners have suggested that Jharkhand’s governor Ramesh Bais should have acted with urgency after Election Commission submitted their opinion to him five days ago on pleas for chief minister Hemant Soren’s disqualification as MLA, reported 'The Telegraph'.

Jharkhand governor is yet to reveal the Election Commission’s opinion. It is important to note here that Governor Bais has been associated with the BJP and was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Former chief election commissioners (CECs) said that although there was no time limit on how long a governor can take to act on the EC’s opinion on disqualification pleas, he or she is expected to be reasonable and is constitutionally bound to follow the poll panel’s opinion.

According to the report in Telegraph, Former CEC S Y Quraishi said, “The petition to the governor to disqualify an MLA is a public petition, and not the private property of the governor. Hence, the governor has to make public whatever action he takes regarding this. Political uncertainty anywhere is undesirable.”

The election commission on August 26 sent governor Bais its opinion on whether Soren has violated Section 9A of The Representation of the People Act, 1951. The section says: “A person shall be disqualified if, and for so long as, there subsists a contract entered into by him in the course of his trade or business with the appropriate Government for the supply of goods to, or for the execution of any works undertaken by, that Government.”